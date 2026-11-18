The Crystal Crop Protection IPO, which opened for subscription today, received a strong response from investors and was fully subscribed on the opening day, indicating positive Street sentiment towards the company's growth prospects.

Retail investors participating in the IPO could potentially see listing gains, as the issue's grey market premium (GMP) is signalling positive expectations ahead of its stock market debut.

While the GMP is subject to fluctuations until the close of the subscription period and does not guarantee listing gains, the strong initial response from investors indicates healthy demand for the issue.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO: How much could investors gain on listing day? Retail investors who receive an allotment of one lot could see a potential gain of over 6% on listing day, based on the prevailing grey market premium (GMP). Crystal Crop Protection's GMP stood at ₹18 per share on Wednesday, according to the latest available data.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹272 per share, the stock is projected to list at around ₹290, implying a potential premium of 6.62%.

An investor who applied for one lot of 55 shares at ₹272 per share would have invested ₹14,960.

If allotted one lot, the investor's holding would be worth approximately ₹15,950 at the implied listing price, translating into an estimated gain of ₹990.

For an investor allotted 13 lots, or 715 shares, the investment would amount to ₹1,94,480. At the implied listing price of ₹290 per share, the holding would be worth ₹2,07,350, representing an estimated gain of ₹12,870.

The calculations are based on the prevailing GMP and are indicative estimates. The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is not an official indicator of the listing price and should not be treated as a guarantee of listing gains.

The calculations also exclude brokerage, taxes and other applicable charges.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO: Subscription details According to exchange data, the issue was subscribed 1.15 times as of 3:30 PM, with retail investors showing strong interest as their portion was subscribed 1.20 times. The employee portion also witnessed strong demand, with its segment subscribed 2.73 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and non-institutional investors (NII) portions were subscribed 1.51 times and 0.51 times, respectively.

The three-day IPO will close on November 20. The price band has been fixed at ₹259-272 per share, valuing the company at ₹4,438 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The ₹456 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹101 crore by existing shareholders. The stock is expected to list on November 26.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repaying debt availed by the company and its subsidiary, Saffire Crop Science, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and meeting general corporate purposes.

About Crystal Crop Protection Founded in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds at the core of its offerings. Its portfolio includes herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers and micronutrients, besides seeds for field crops, vegetables and flowers.