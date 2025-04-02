CSB Bank share price jumps 5% on strong Q4 update. Do you own?

CSB Bank share price jumped nearly 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the lender reported a strong business update for the fourth quarter of FY25. CSB Bank shares rallied as much as 4.91% to ₹315.65 apiece on the BSE.

CSB Bank posted a strong growth in its deposits and advances during the quarter ended March 2025.

The bank’s total deposits in Q4FY25 grew 24.03% to ₹36,861 crore from ₹29,719 crore in the year-ago period. Total deposits in the quarter ended December 2024 were at ₹33,407 crore, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing on April 1.

On these, the Current Account Savings Account (CASA) during the quarter increased 10.31% to ₹8,918 crore from ₹8,085 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Term deposits jumped 29.16% to ₹27,943 crore from ₹21,634 crore, YoY.

CASA deposits in Q3FY25 were at ₹8,042 crore, while term deposits were at ₹25,365 crore.

CSB Bank’s gross advances in the March quarter witnessed a growth of 29.59% to ₹31,843 crore from ₹24,572 crore, YoY. The bank’s gross advances as of December 2024 were ₹28,915 crore.

CSB Bank Q4 Results 2025 CSB Bank will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and whole financial year ending March 2025 on April 28.

“...we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CSB Bank Limited will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2025,” CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

In the third quarter of FY25, CSB Bank reported a net profit of ₹152 crore, registering a marginal growth of 1.3% from ₹150 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q3FY25 declined 1.9% to ₹375.4 crore from ₹383 crore, YoY.

CSB Bank Stock Price Trend CSB Bank share price gained 10% in one month, but the banking stock declined nearly 2% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, CSB Bank shares have fallen 2%, while small-cap stock has dropped 19% in one year.

In the long term, CSB Bank shares have delivered decent returns as the stock has gained 25% in two years and has given multibagger returns of 171% in five years.

At 9:50 AM, CSB Bank shares were trading 2.49% higher at ₹308.35 apiece on the BSE.