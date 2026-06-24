CSM Technologies IPO: Issue receives tepid response on Day 01, subscribed 0.26x; GMP signals flat listing

The initial public offering (IPO) of CSM Technologies, an IT solutions provider, opened for subscription on June 24 and received a muted response from investors on the first day of bidding.

By the end of Day 1, the issue was subscribed 0.26 times, with bids received for 29.30 lakh shares against the 1.11 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

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The retail portion was subscribed 0.42 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 0.53 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion is yet to open for bidding.

CSM Technologies IPO details The ₹146-crore CSM Technologies IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The public offering does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component, meaning the entire proceeds from the issue will accrue to the company.

At the upper end of the price band of ₹113, CSM Technologies is expected to command a post-issue market valuation of approximately ₹583 crore.

The IPO has reserved up to 50% of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors.

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CSM Technologies IPO allotment and listing details Tentatively, the basis of allotment for the CSM Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on June 30. The company is likely to initiate refunds on July 1, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on the same day.

The shares of CSM Technologies are scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on July 2.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of CSM Technologies stood at ₹4 as of today, indicating a potential listing price of ₹117, which is 3.6% higher than the issue price of ₹113.

About CSM Technologies The IT solutions company specialises in providing GovTech solutions and digital transformation services. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the public issue, the company provides technology solutions across sectors such as mining and allied services, government and public services, agriculture and allied services, industry and trade facilitation, education, healthcare and tourism.

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In terms of financial performance, the company posted net profits of ₹15.82 crore, ₹12.55 crore and ₹14.09 crore in FY23, FY24 and FY25, respectively. In FY26, up to December 31, 2025, its profit stood at ₹14.70 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹160.44 crore, ₹196.71 crore and ₹199.24 crore in FY23, FY24 and FY25, respectively. In FY26, up to December 31, 2025, its revenue stood at ₹165.52 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.