CSM Technologies share price hits 5% lower circuit after flat listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

CSM Technologies share price made a flat debut on the Indian stock market today. CSM Technologies share price today opened at ₹113 on NSE and BSE, which is at par with the issue price. CSM Technologies share price, post a lacklustre debut, was locked in 5% lower circuit.
Following its market debut, CSM Technologies commanded a market capitalisation of ₹553.96 crore on the BSE.
The company's ₹145.78-crore IPO, offered at a price band of ₹107-113 per share, received a muted response from investors, with the issue subscribed 1.36 times on the final day of bidding.
CSM Technologies is among the few Indian IT solutions providers with a strong presence across both government and private sector projects. The company specialises in GovTech and digital transformation services, delivering technology solutions across sectors such as mining, agriculture, trade, education, healthcare, tourism and public services.
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said CSM Technologies had a muted market debut, listing at ₹113 per share, in line with its issue price and grey market expectations. While the company has delivered steady revenue growth, its earnings have remained volatile, and the IPO was priced at a premium valuation of around 31 times earnings compared with peers.
Nyati maintained a 'Neutral' view on the stock, adding that aggressive investors may consider holding it from a long-term perspective, while recommending a stop-loss at ₹105.
The CSM Technologies IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds primarily to fund its growth plans. Of the total, ₹53 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, while ₹25.88 crore will be used for the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be deployed towards inorganic growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.
Keynote Financial Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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