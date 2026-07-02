CSM Technologies share price makes flat debut, lists at IPO price of ₹113

CSM Technologies share price made a subdued debut on Dalal Street on Thursday. The stock listed at its IPO price of ₹113 on both the BSE and NSE.

This means that the IPO allottees made no loss or gain over the CSM Technologies IPO listing.

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The listing of the CSM Technologies IPO came in line with the market expectations. Ahead of the debut, the GMP of CSM Technologies IPO was ₹0, signalling a flat listing.

CSM Technologies IPO details CSM Technologies' IPO opened for subscription on June 24 and concluded on June 29.

The public issue received an overall subscription of 1.36 times. The retail investor category was subscribed 1.62 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion garnered 1.54 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 1.02 times.

The IPO was a book-built offering worth ₹145.78 crore and consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares.

The company had set the price band at ₹107-113 per share. Retail investors were required to apply for a minimum lot of 132 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹14,916 at the upper end of the price band.

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Funds raised through the fresh issue will be primarily utilised for working capital needs and debt repayment. The company also intends to use part of the proceeds to pursue inorganic growth opportunities and meet general corporate expenses.

Keynote Financial Services acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies served as the registrar.

CSM Technologies provides IT solutions to both government and private sector clients, with a strong focus on GovTech and digital transformation. Its offerings span multiple sectors, including agriculture, mining, education, trade, tourism, healthcare, and public services.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.