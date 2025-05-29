Cummins India share price rises 3% post Q4 results, ₹33.50 dividend announcement. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Cummins India share price gained more than 3% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q4 Results, Dividend Announcement that was made after the market hours on Wednesday: Do you own?

Cummins India Q4 results Cummins India reported net profit for the quarter ending March 2025 on the standalone basis at RS 521 crore declined 7% year on year compared to a net profit of ₹561.52 crore reported by Cummins India during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Sales for the January-March quarter reported by Cummins India at ₹2,414 Crore came 6% higher compared to the ₹2,316.15 crore reported during the e corresponding quarter last year (January- March 2024 quarter). On the sequential basis the same were lower by 21% compared to those reported in the October- December 2024 quarter.

Domestic sales reported by Cummins India at ₹1,935 Crore increased 1% compared to the same quarter last year though on the sequential the same cane lower by 25% compared to the previous quarter.

At ₹479 crore, export sales rose 39% from the same quarter the previous year and 3% from the previous quarter .

Cummins India Dividend details The Board of Cummins rewarded the investors by approving and recommending a Final Dividend of Rs. 33.50/- (1,675 % considering share face value) per equity shares on 277,200,000 fully paid-up equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/-each) for the Financial Year 2024-25, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 18/-per equity share announced on February 5, 2025.

Cummins India share price Movement Cummins India Share price that opened at ₹2980.35 was slightly higher compared to the previous days closing price of ₹2977.50. The Cummins India share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹3074.70, which translated in to gains of up to 3.3% for the Cummins India share price during the intraday trades