Cummins India share price rises 3% post Q4 results, ₹33.50 dividend announcement. Do you own?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 May 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Cummins India share price gained more than 3% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q4 Results, Dividend Announcement that was made after the market hours on Wednesday: Do you own?

Cummins India Q4 results

Cummins India reported net profit for the quarter ending March 2025 on the standalone basis at RS 521 crore declined 7% year on year compared to a net profit of 561.52 crore reported by Cummins India during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Sales for the January-March quarter reported by Cummins India at 2,414 Crore came 6% higher compared to the 2,316.15 crore reported during the e corresponding quarter last year (January- March 2024 quarter). On the sequential basis the same were lower by 21% compared to those reported in the October- December 2024 quarter.

Domestic sales reported by Cummins India at 1,935 Crore increased 1% compared to the same quarter last year though on the sequential the same cane lower by 25% compared to the previous quarter.

At 479 crore, export sales rose 39% from the same quarter the previous year and 3% from the previous quarter .

Cummins India Dividend details

The Board of Cummins rewarded the investors by approving and recommending a Final Dividend of Rs. 33.50/- (1,675 % considering share face value) per equity shares on 277,200,000 fully paid-up equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/-each) for the Financial Year 2024-25, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 18/-per equity share announced on February 5, 2025.

Cummins India share price Movement

Cummins India Share price that opened at 2980.35 was slightly higher compared to the previous days closing price of 2977.50. The Cummins India share price however gained further to intraday highs of 3074.70, which translated in to gains of up to 3.3% for the Cummins India share price during the intraday trades

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

 
