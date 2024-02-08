Cummins India shares zoom over 10% to touch new record high after strong Q3 earnings

Shares of Cummins India , one of the leading power solutions providers in the country, rallied 10.33% in today's intraday trade to touch a new all-time high of ₹2,648 apiece after the company reported impressive Q3FY24 results.

The results showed a marked improvement in the company's performance compared to the same period last year. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at ₹455 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to a net profit of ₹360 crore in the year-ago quarter, which is an improvement of 26.38% YoY.

Also Read: RBI on Paytm: Not a case of regulatory deficiency, but issue of compliance, says Governor Das

The company is delivering steady growth in its net profit, quarter after quarter. In the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, it posted a net profit of ₹316 crore and ₹329 crore, respectively.

It also recorded its highest-ever revenue for the December quarter at ₹2,534 crore, a growth of 16.18% compared to ₹2,181 crore in Q3 FY23.

The company's domestic sales were up 36% to ₹2,177 crore compared to the same quarter last year and higher by 60% compared to the previous quarter (Q2FY24), while export sales came in lower at ₹325 crore, down by 40% compared to the same quarter last year and lower by 36% compared to the preceding quarter.

Also Read: Trent share price jumps another 9% to 52-week high after Q3 results; up 26% this week; Should you buy?

"The company recorded the highest quarterly revenue and profits based on robust domestic demand and is well-positioned to support domestic and export demand. The company has a strong liquidity and financial position to support its operations and growth plans," said Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India.

Following the company's Q3 FY24 performance, domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ with a target price of ₹2,750 apiece.

At 01:30 pm, the stock was trading with a gain of 8.4% at ₹2,593 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!