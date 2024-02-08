Cummins India shares zoom over 10% to touch new record high after strong Q3 earnings
Cummins India's impressive Q3FY24 results led to a 10.33% rally in its shares. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit of ₹455 crore, compared to ₹360 crore in the year-ago quarter, showing a 26.38% YoY improvement.
Shares of Cummins India, one of the leading power solutions providers in the country, rallied 10.33% in today's intraday trade to touch a new all-time high of ₹2,648 apiece after the company reported impressive Q3FY24 results.
