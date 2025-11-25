CUPID CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya adds another 45 lakh shares of this Quant Mutual Fund-owned bank

CUPID Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has bought an additional 45 lakh shares worth ₹90 crore on Monday, 24 November, in Quant Mutual Fund-owned Karnataka Bank, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Advertisement

Last Friday, Cupid's CMD made a bulk deal by purchasing 38 lakh shares worth approximately ₹71 crore in the private sector banking institution.

“The fresh round of buying is being read as a strong vote of confidence in Karnataka Bank’s ongoing turnaround and growth plan, which includes balance sheet strengthening, technology upgrades and an increased focus on profitability and governance. The follow-up purchase signals a sizeable commitment and alignment with the bank’s medium-to long-term trajectory,” the company said in a release.

Halwasiya’s acquisition of a large stake in Karnataka Bank comes at a time when the institutional lender is working to revamp its business and strengthen its balance sheet, aiming to enhance asset quality and roll out key technology upgrades.

Advertisement

Karnataka Bank has no promoter shareholding. Among institutional investors, Quant Smallcap Fund holds a 3.9% stake and Bandhan Mutual Fund owns 2.56%. HDFC Life Insurance has a 3.59% share, while LIC holds about 1.62% in the bank.

Karnataka Bank share price overview Karnataka Bank share price surged as much as 1.43% to ₹201.50 in Tuesday's session. The banking stock rallied nearly 7% on Monday after the ace investor purchased additional stakes.

Looking at the share price trend of the private sector bank, the stock has largely remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The banking stock has jumped nearly 15% in last five trading sessions and over 10% in a month.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has fallen 5% to current market level. However, the stock has doubled its long-term investors wealth by surging 325% in last five years.

Advertisement

Karnataka Bank Q2 results 2025 Karnataka Bank reported a net profit of ₹319.12 crore for the quarter ending September 2025. This marks a 9.1% increase compared with the previous quarter ending June 2025, when the bank had posted a net profit of ₹292.40 crore.

The bank reported that its net profit for the half-year ending September 2025 was ₹611.52 crore, compared with ₹736.40 crore in the same period of 2024.

For Q2FY26, the bank’s net interest income came in at ₹728.12 crore. Asset quality continued to improve, with gross NPAs easing to 3.33% from 3.46% in June 2025, and net NPAs declining to 1.35% from 1.44% in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

The bank’s total business on a gross basis reached ₹1,76,461.34 crore in Q2FY26, slightly lower than ₹1,77,509.19 crore in Q1FY26. Total deposits stood at ₹1,02,817.19 crore in Q2FY26, compared with ₹1,03,242.17 crore in Q1FY26.