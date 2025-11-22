CUPID CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya buys stake in this Quant Mutual Fund-owned bank. Details here

Healthcare and personal products maker, Cupid Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, has purchased a bulk deal amount of equity shares in the private sector institutional lender Karnataka Bank on Friday, 21 November 2025, according to an official announcement.

Advertisement

Halwasiya's move to purchase a bulk stake in Karnataka Bank comes amid the institutional lender's plan to transform its business and its balance sheet in efforts to improve asset quality and implement technological upgrades.

“Investors tracking the development believe that this may be the start of a more strategic entry into Karnataka Bank, with the potential for significant value creation over the medium to long term as the bank continues to deliver on its transformation agenda,” according to the release.

According to the NSE website, Quant Mutual Fund owns 3.9% or 1,47,54,512 equity shares in Karnataka Bank.

How many shares did Cupid CMD buy? According to the official NSE bulk deal data, Cupid CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought a total of 38 lakh equity shares of Karnataka Bank at an average price of ₹185.87 per share on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Advertisement

Apart from Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, on the same day, Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 24,32,291 shares of the company at an average price of ₹187.44 per share, only to buy back the entire bulk at ₹187.22 per share, according to the NSE data.

Karnataka Bank share price trend Karnataka Bank shares closed 7.63% higher at ₹188.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹175.14 at the previous market close, as per NSE data. The company announced the development on 21 November 2025.

Shares of Karnataka Bank have given stock market investors more than 325% returns in the last five years. However, the company's shares have dropped over 5% in the last one-year period.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Karnataka Bank stock has lost 11.14% in 2025, but the shares are up 3.08% in the last one-month period. The shares are trading 5.34% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Karnataka Bank stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹231 on 11 December 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹162.20 on 4 March 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website. The bank's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹7,126.97 as of the stock market close on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.