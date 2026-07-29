Cupid makes additional $5 million investment in GII Healthcare platform

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Cupid announced an additional investment of $5 million in GII Healthcare Investment Limited, a healthcare-focused investment platform managed by GII. The latest investment follows Cupid's initial investment and underscores the management's conviction in the platform's long-term strategic value creation potential.

The company said the investment, funded entirely through internal accruals, reflects its continued confidence in GII's healthcare investment strategy and reinforces Cupid's commitment to a long-term strategic partnership.

Cupid added that the investment has been made at an attractive valuation, providing the company with an opportunity to further increase its participation in the platform's future growth.

The company, however, did not disclose the size of its stake following the latest investment. It said GII holds a significant equity stake in a leading healthcare provider based in Saudi Arabia.

According to the company, the investment is backed by its belief that the GCC healthcare sector continues to offer compelling long-term growth opportunities, supported by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding populations, increasing insurance penetration, and sustained government investment across the region.

GII is a leading investment firm with assets under management (AUM) exceeding $3.5 billion and a presence across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Europe, the United States, and India.

The firm has built a strong track record of investing in high-quality healthcare assets globally, including Abeer Medical Company, one of Saudi Arabia's leading integrated healthcare providers, and AlMeswak Dental Company, a leading dental and dermatology care chain in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the development, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director of Cupid Limited, said, "Our decision to make an additional investment demonstrates our strong conviction in GII's healthcare investment strategy and the long-term strategic partnership we have developed."

This follow-on investment reinforces our confidence in both the quality of the underlying healthcare assets and the platform's long-term value creation potential.

"As Cupid continues to expand its global footprint, this strategic relationship creates opportunities that extend well beyond financial returns. Cupid remains committed to its mission of enhancing preventive healthcare and wellness outcomes while responsibly exploring new geographies in alignment with its corporate values and shareholders' interests," Aditya Kumar further said.

Shares deliver massive returns After remaining under pressure for more than a year, Cupid shares staged a strong comeback in April 2025, gaining 25%. The momentum gathered pace over the following months, with the stock closing higher in 12 of the next 14 months, resulting in a massive 1760% rally.

During this period, the stock climbed from ₹12.53 to the latest close of ₹233. Impressively, it posted double-digit monthly gains in 9 of those 14 months, with December 2025 delivering the largest monthly jump of 57.5%, its strongest monthly performance in 2 years.

The latest rally has lifted the stock 681% over the past year, 7905 in three years, and 9364% over the last five years. The phenomenal wealth creation has largely benefited retail investors, who collectively held a 52.8% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

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