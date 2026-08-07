Cupid net profit jumps 194% YoY to ₹44 crore in Q1 as margins expand sharply; raises FY27 guidance

Cupid Ltd., a consumer wellness and personal care company, announced its financial performance for the June-ended quarter today, reporting strong growth across its international B2B healthcare and domestic Consumer Healthcare & FMCG businesses, supported by healthy execution across its key operating segments.
The company posted a 194% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹44 crore, while revenue from operations surged 142% YoY to ₹157 crore.
Operating performance remained even stronger, with EBITDA soaring 265% YoY to ₹60 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 1,127 basis points YoY, reflecting improved operating leverage and a favourable business mix.
The company said the strong growth in operating income underscores the increasing contribution from its core businesses, reinforcing the quality of earnings and the sustainability of its growth trajectory.
Looking ahead, Cupid expects sizeable orders for its IVD Kits portfolio from multiple state governments in India, along with significant international opportunities following the receipt of CE certifications. The company said several opportunities are in the final stages of the award process, providing a strong near-term growth pipeline.
The company also said its international B2B healthcare business continues to witness robust demand from PFSCM, WHO/UNFPA, institutional procurement programmes, government tenders, and private export markets, providing strong order visibility and a healthy revenue pipeline.
In addition, Cupid has implemented a minimum 10% price increase across its export portfolio, which is expected to support higher realisations and further margin expansion.
The company further said its Palava manufacturing facility remains on track for commissioning during Q2 FY27, which will significantly enhance its production capabilities and long-term manufacturing capacity.
The facility will support an annual production capacity of approximately 1.25 billion male condoms and 125 million female condoms, including incremental capacity of around 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms.
Supported by a strong order book, sustained momentum in its international B2B healthcare business, continued expansion of its consumer healthcare & FMCG portfolio, and expectations of a robust second half of FY27.
The company has further raised its FY27 guidance, now expecting revenue in the range of ₹725-750 crore and net profit of ₹210-225 crore, supported by a strong order book, sustained momentum in its international B2B healthcare business, and continued expansion of its consumer healthcare & FMCG portfolio.
The revised outlook reflects management's confidence in delivering a strong performance through the remainder of FY27, backed by manufacturing expansion, healthy order visibility, operating leverage, and multiple strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.