Cupid Q3 results: Net profits surge 196% YoY to ₹33 crore; 4:1 bonus issue announced — Details here

Cupid Q3 results: Cupid Ltd announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 29 January 2026. The company recorded a 196% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹33 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹11 crore in the same period a year ago.

The BSE filings showed that Cupid's revenue from core operations more than 100% in the third quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26 to ₹93.49 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹46.35 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Cupid bonus issue Cupid declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1, which means that every eligible shareholder who holds a single share of the company will receive four equity shares on top of their investment.

The company will announce the “Record Date” for the bonus issue later, subject to the approval of the authorities and the company shareholders.

“Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 4:1, i.e., 4 Equity Shares of Re 1 each for every 1 Equity Share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders of the company as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the exchange), subject to the approval of regulatory/statutory authorities and the shareholders,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Cupid share price Cupid shares closed 1.76% lower at ₹390.20 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹397.20 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 after market operating hours on 29 January.

Shares of Cupid have given stock market investors more than 3,502% returns on their investment in the last five years and 2,999% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows. The company's stock has gained 451.36% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Cupid shares have lost 25.66% so far in the year 2026, and are trading 4.88% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market, according to the exchange data.

Advertisement

The company's stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹526.95 on 2 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹55.75 on 7 April 2025. Cupid's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹10,475.59 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee