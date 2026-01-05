Cupid share price crashes 20% for 2nd day after being placed under ASM framework — Time to steer clear?

Small-cap multibagger stock Cupid Limited crashed another 20% on Monday, January 5, extending its selling streak to the second day in a row. The stock had closed at the 20% lower price band on Friday, taking its two-day fall to 35%.

Cupid shares hit the day's low of ₹ ₹337.55 on the BSE today, falling 19.6% from its last closing price of ₹419.95 and a whisker away from the 20% lower price band of ₹336.

The selling pressure in the small-cap stock, which began on Friday, was after the stock exchanges BSE and NSE placed Cupid under the Long-term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 framework, according to multiple media reports.