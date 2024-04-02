Cupid share price to trade ex-bonus, ex-split soon. Sets Q4 results 2024 date ahead of TCS, Infosys results
Q4 results 2024: Cupid has informed exchanges that its board is going to consider and approve Q4FY24 results on 8th April 2024
Bonus shares, stock split: Cupid share price is in focus these days as the company has declared its Q4 results 2024 date ahead of IT majors. The company has declared that its Q4 results 2024 will be declared on 8th April 2024 whereas TCS Q4 results 2024 will be declared on 12th April and Infosys Q4 results will be out on 18th April 2024. However, before the Q4 results 2024, Cupid share price will trade ex-bonus and ex-split on 4th April 2024. The company board has declared the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio whereas the stock split in a 1:10 ratio. The board of directors of the company has fixed record date for the finalization of eligible shareholders for bonus shares and stock split benefits.
