Bonus shares, stock split: Cupid share price is in focus these days as the company has declared its Q4 results 2024 date ahead of IT majors. The company has declared that its Q4 results 2024 will be declared on 8th April 2024 whereas TCS Q4 results 2024 will be declared on 12th April and Infosys Q4 results will be out on 18th April 2024. However, before the Q4 results 2024, Cupid share price will trade ex-bonus and ex-split on 4th April 2024. The company board has declared the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio whereas the stock split in a 1:10 ratio. The board of directors of the company has fixed record date for the finalization of eligible shareholders for bonus shares and stock split benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cupid bonus shares, stock split details Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for bonus shares and stock split, Cupid Ltd said, "ln terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the Thursday, 4ih Day of April 2024, as the Record Date, for the following purpose: 1] Sub-division of Equity Share — 10 to 1 i.e. Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the face value of ₹101 each fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up. 2] Bonus issue — 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of the face value of Re. 1l- each fully paid up for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Face Value of Re, 1/- each fully paid up."

Cupid Q4 results 2024 date As per the information available on the BSE website, Cupid has informed the exchanges that the Audited Financial results of the company will be announced on 8th April 2024, which is yet another milestone set by the company to declare the Q4 results 2024 being the first in the listed space beating TCS and Infosys. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cupid-TFCIL deal As per the regulatory filing on March 23, the company said that after careful consideration and thorough analysis of market conditions, strategic priorities, and potential risks, Cupid Limited has determined that pursuing an investment in TFCIL being a non-core investment is not aligned with Cupid Limited's current objectives and long-term vision.

Kuldeep Halwasiya, Chairman at Cupid said, "While we initially explored the possibility of diversifying our portfolio through investment in TFCIL, upon extensive and subsequent deliberation we have concluded that focusing on our core strengths at Cupid Limited is our top priority."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

