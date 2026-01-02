Cupid shares crash 20% to hit lower price band amid high volumes; stock still up 450% in a year

Small-cap stock Cupid crashed 20% to hit the lower price band of 419.95 on Friday, January 2, snapping its 13-day winning streak amid higher-than-usual volumes.

Saloni Goel
Updated2 Jan 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Cupid shares crash 20% to hit lower price band amid high volumes; stock still up 450% in a year
Cupid shares crash 20% to hit lower price band amid high volumes; stock still up 450% in a year(AI image)

Small-cap stock Cupid crashed 20% to hit the lower price band on Friday, January 2, snapping its 13-day winning streak amid higher-than-usual volumes, during which it rallied 33%.

Over 39 lakh shares of Cupid had changed hands on the BSE as of 2.45 pm, much higher than the two-week average of 5.03 lakh shares. On NSE, 221.59 shares were traded. There were only sell orders for 58 lakh shares on both exchanges combined.

Cupid shares had opened at 526 as against the last closing price of 524.90. It soon tumbled to the day's low of 419.95 — its 20% lower price band.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

CupidIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodaySmallcap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCupid shares crash 20% to hit lower price band amid high volumes; stock still up 450% in a year
More