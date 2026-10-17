Cupid’s Aditya Halwasiya bets big on PC Jeweller after 70% rally in 6 months - Who is he? Check PCJ stock returns, RoE

Days after achieving a debt free milestone, PC Jeweller, is receiving strong interest from investors. Cupid’s Chairman and Managing Director (MD), Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, recently purchased 5.10 crore shares worth approximately ₹73.59 crore through a bulk deal.

The recent bulk deal has again put spotlight on PC Jeweller stock, which saw a sharp 12% rally on Friday, October 16.

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Who is Aditya Kumar Halwasiya? Aditya Halwasiya serves as the chairman and managing director of Cupid Limited. The third-generation entrepreneur has emerged as India's fastest wealth creator by percentage.

According to M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, Halwasiya emerged as India's fastest wealth creator by percentage growth. His wealth jumped 859% to ₹18,800 crore. His education started in Kolkata, where he attended La Martiniere for Buys. He graduated from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata, and later on completed his master's degree in global finance at Fordham University in New York.

PC Jeweller bulk deal As per NSE website data, Cupid’s Aditya Kumar Halwasiya purchased 5.10 crore shares worth approximately ₹73.59 crore through a bulk deal. The transaction was executed at an average price of ₹14.43 per share.

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PC Jeweller debt free status Last month, PC Jeweller announced that it had cleared its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks and achieved debt-free status. The New Delhi-headquartered jewellery maker had earlier carried a total debt of around ₹3,000 crore and opted for a one-time settlement (OTS) of its outstanding bank dues in September 2024.

PC Jeweller share price trend The stock closed 12.59% higher at ₹16.28 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹15,876.48 crore on Friday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 21.14%. The jewellery stock has delivered 70.83% return in 6 months, and around 74.87% return in 2026 so far. Its share price value has surged 33.22% in one year and around 391% in three years.

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