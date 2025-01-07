Currency Options Trading Is Skyrocketing as Politics Upend Bets

Monday started quietly in the $300 billion-plus currency options market until political headlines triggered the most hectic trading day in nearly two months — a taste of what may lie in store for 2025.

(Bloomberg) -- Monday started quietly in the $300 billion-plus currency options market until political headlines triggered the most hectic trading day in nearly two months — a taste of what may lie in store for 2025.

Volumes surged to $108 billion by the close of trade, surpassing even the activity seen on the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement days last month, according to data from Depository Trust and Clearing Corp. Two of the drivers for the spike-up in trading: headlines on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation and potential US tariffs.

Active trades on Monday included capitulations in euro-dollar parity positions, according to Nomura International. Some investors cut back dollar-loonie vanilla calls and digital options that would have profited from a stronger US currency, Barclays Plc said. The yuan was also in focus, with some traders taking advantage of a weaker greenback to buy dollar-yuan calls, according to Standard Chartered.

The longer-term backdrop of a surging greenback is adding fuel to fire as political risks spillover into the $7.5-trillion-a-day foreign-exchange market. Hedge funds have catapulted bullish dollar positions to the highest level since January 2019 as the US economy outperforms and President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats fuel haven demand for the currency. At the same time, that lopsided positioning means there is a greater risk of losses should a sudden reversal grip markets.

Short-term funds were seen on Monday to be unwinding long dollar option positions versus currencies of tariff threatened countries. That followed a Washington Post report that Trump’s aides were exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but only cover critical imports. Trump subsequently denied the report.

"Tariff headline driven price action in foreign-exchange today is giving us a potential glimpse of the next four years of US presidential rule," said Sagar Sambrani, a senior foreign-exchange options trader at Nomura in London. "The street has seen unwinds of euro and pound downside trades in mid tenors — one to three months — as well as profit taking on dollar-Swiss franc topside.".

Currency option markets were also energized by reports that Trudeau was expected to announce he would resign as Liberal Party leader. Traders responded by seeking to lock in profits on dollar-loonie trades.

The news "was deemed positive for the Canadian dollar as the market foresees this as giving more room for a new leader in Canada to collaborate with Trump and defuse any escalation in the tariff saga," said Mukund Daga, head of foreign-exchange options for Asia at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. "We saw unwinds of topside USD/CAD vanilla calls and digis as people took profit on their CAD bearish view."

The US currency's weakness threw up other possible trades too. Some investors decided to buy dollar call options — which gain in value if the currency advances — versus the yuan.

“For dollar-offshore yuan, people are adding on dips," said Saurabh Tandon, global head of foreign-exchange options at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “The belief is the move higher will be there for a while and the forward points allow good entry points as a carry trade as well."

Popular expressions seen Monday were digital options and call spreads, while some traders were using early knock-out option as an overlay, he said, referring to an contract that is deactivated if a specific barrier is hit during a certain time frame.

