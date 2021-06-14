The Indian rupee slipped 14 paise to 73.26 against the US dollar in Monday's deals, as rising crude oil prices and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments. The rupee also declined against the Euro as the EUR/INR pair was trading in the range of 88.74-88.78.

The rupee depreciated against the US dollar for the fifth continued session. The dollar index is going to be in focus this week as market participants have a lot of expectations from US Monetary Policy on June 16. The two key factors on which the Fed will focus on are inflation and job numbers, ICICI Direct said in a note.

Forex traders told PTI that weak Asian currencies and strengthening of the greenback in the overseas market were the other factors that dragged down the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 73.21 against the dollar, registering a decline of 14 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.07 against the American currency.

The dollar consolidated gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut their bearish bets before a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that might signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

With inputs from agencies

