Currency-hedged ETFs start to make a comeback

Currency hedging for dramatic moves in the yen and euro against the U.S. dollar has proved to be a good bet for investors this year. According to CFRA research, the top-performing ETF year to date that uses currency hedging is WisdomTree Japan Hedged Small Cap Equity ETF (DXJS), a $22 million fund that invests in Japanese small-cap stocks. It is up 2.86% this year through Sept. 30. It is followed by WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ), a $1.9 billion fund that targets the Japanese equity stock market and has posted a 1.4% gain year to date. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI UK ETF (HEWU) is a $14.9 million fund that invests in large-cap and midcap U.K. equities, and uses currency forwards to hedge against gains or losses from the movements of the British pound. So far in 2022, the fund is down 1.58% but its one-year returns are 3.68%.

