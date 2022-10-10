Currency-hedged ETFs start to make a comeback
The funds draw interest, albeit modest, as currency volatility roils global markets
Shifts in monetary policy around the world have added volatility to foreign-exchange markets.
As a result, exchange-traded funds that invest in foreign stocks and bonds and use currency-hedging techniques have generally fared better than similar funds that don’t use currency hedging. Such funds—which use hedging to protect the funds against wild swings in the foreign-exchange market—fell out of favor over the past five years. But more recently, nearly every one of the ETFs has outperformed its unhedged counterparts as the dollar continues its upward trajectory.
“The average investor is either unaware of these ETFs, or unappreciative of how they safeguard returns by using these investment vehicles," says Todd Rosenbluth, head of research for VettaFi, an ETF data and analytics company. That might explain why inflows into currency-hedged ETFs are actually down by nearly $6 billion year to date through Sept. 30 compared with the same period in 2021, Morningstar Direct reports. Net assets in currency-hedged ETFs now total $63.7 billion.
These ETFs, Mr. Rosenbluth adds, protect against a rising dollar, not a falling one. That’s because when investing in foreign stocks and bonds, a strengthening dollar eats into investor returns, while a falling dollar can boost returns. “The goal of currency-hedged ETFs is to limit the risks—not the rewards," he says.
Aniket Ullal, CFRA’s head of ETF data and analytics, says: “All signs point to a strong dollar through year-end driven by the Federal Reserve’s rate increases and the performance of the U.S. economy relative to other markets. That makes a currency-hedged ETF worth considering."
The Fed’s trade-weighted U.S. Dollar Index—which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of other major currencies—has been trading at its highest level since 2002. It has gained 10.6% year-to-date through Sept. 30. The euro and yen, meanwhile, sank to 20-year lows against the dollar during the same period, dropping 11% and 24% respectively. And the British pound is at its lowest level against the dollar since 1985.
Currency hedging for dramatic moves in the yen and euro against the U.S. dollar has proved to be a good bet for investors this year. According to CFRA research, the top-performing ETF year to date that uses currency hedging is WisdomTree Japan Hedged Small Cap Equity ETF (DXJS), a $22 million fund that invests in Japanese small-cap stocks. It is up 2.86% this year through Sept. 30. It is followed by WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ), a $1.9 billion fund that targets the Japanese equity stock market and has posted a 1.4% gain year to date. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI UK ETF (HEWU) is a $14.9 million fund that invests in large-cap and midcap U.K. equities, and uses currency forwards to hedge against gains or losses from the movements of the British pound. So far in 2022, the fund is down 1.58% but its one-year returns are 3.68%.
The way these ETFs work to protect an investor from currency fluctuations is simple. They typically buy foreign-exchange forwards—which are essentially contracts on currencies—that cover the value of the fund’s total assets at the time of purchase. The forwards allow fund managers to lock in the price of currencies at a future date so foreign investment gains aren’t reduced when repatriated in U.S. dollar terms. They come in two varieties: single-currency-hedged ETFs and multicurrency-hedged ETFs.
The goal is to neutralize currency risk, but there is a caveat. For example, if the U.S. dollar strengthens—reducing the value of the fund’s overseas investments—the forward contracts should gain enough to offset losses. But if the dollar weakens, the forward contracts would lose money, lowering the returns that the investor would have got without hedging.
Vanguard Total International Bond Fund (BNDX) is the largest currency-hedged ETF with $43.8 billion in assets. The index fund invests in investment-grade bonds denominated in foreign currencies across a spectrum of fixed-income securities including sovereign and corporate bonds.
According to Jeff Johnson, Vanguard’s head of fixed-income products, the $57 trillion international bond market is especially tied to currency movements, and swings in currency markets can erode returns. “That’s why currency hedging is so important for bondholders," he says. “It lets them preserve the diversification of investing in the asset class."
The cost of currency hedging has come down over the years so expense ratios for ETFs in this sector are competitive. According to CFRA, two-thirds of the currency-hedged ETFs listed in the U.S. have expense ratios of 0.5% or lower, giving investors access to this approach at a relatively low cost. Some are even at a rock-bottom cost. For example, BNDX has an expense ratio of just 0.07%.
When evaluating a currency-hedged ETF, investors should look at the same metrics they use when assessing other ETF investments: the experience and record of the management team; the portfolio’s diversification (more is better, typically); and the fund’s historical returns and fees.
“Diversifying a portion of your portfolio in international equities and bonds is a good way to manage risk in this global macroeconomic environment," says Mr. Johnson. “Many people have a home bias when investing their money. But just having all your money in domestic assets poses its own risks—especially if U.S. markets tank. Having a currency hedge when you invest abroad in a rising dollar environment is a strategy to consider."