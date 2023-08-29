Current market offers a great accumulation opportunity; concerns over IT sector overblown, says Karan Doshi of LIC MF4 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Investors have an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks in the Indian market due to long-term growth prospects and reasonable valuations, says Karan Doshi of LIC MF.
Given the longer-term growth story of Indian markets and current reasonable valuation levels, investors have an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks at the current juncture, said Karan Doshi, Fund Manager and Senior Equity Research Analyst of LIC Mutual Fund, in an interview with Mint. He underscored one should invest in companies with good corporate governance, a healthy balance sheet, strong growth potential over the next three to five years and valuations at reasonable levels. Edited excerpts:
