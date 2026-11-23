The sharp market rise witnessed this month is a countertrend move of the kind seen often in past bear markets, when rallies tend to be swift and pronounced, said veteran investor Shankar Sharma. He argues that the current uptrend is not broad-based but driven by barely half a dozen large-cap stocks in the commodities and financial sectors. Stocks and sectors that had lagged are now outperforming, while some of the previous market leaders are falling behind.
The sharp market rise witnessed this month is a countertrend move of the kind seen often in past bear markets, when rallies tend to be swift and pronounced, said veteran investor Shankar Sharma. He argues that the current uptrend is not broad-based but driven by barely half a dozen large-cap stocks in the commodities and financial sectors. Stocks and sectors that had lagged are now outperforming, while some of the previous market leaders are falling behind.
The veteran investor remains highly bullish on small caps, to the exclusion of large caps. He also believes equities are not suitable for the average person, but are better suited to relatively sophisticated, well-funded and committed participants.
Edited excerpts:
Several brokerages have shifted India from underweight to overweight this month, citing a pickup in dollar-denominated earnings of MSCI India after they remained flat between August 2024 and October 2026. Why do you remain cautious on Indian equities, and why did you recently urge investors to buy gold?
I am not a pessimist on Indian equities. I have only been negative on one part of it, which is large caps, primarily the Nifty 50. I have been a table-thumping bull on small caps in particular since March this year, when I publicly tweeted so.
In India, somehow everything becomes binary when it comes to investing. You're either a bull or a bear. Either an optimist or a pessimist.
The reality is that experience teaches you to have shades of grey in your thinking. Experience teaches you that it is perfectly okay to hold two conflicting views simultaneously and be comfortable with both.
So I have been negative on large caps and very positive on small caps. Do you call that pessimistic?
As regards equity in general, it has been my firm belief over my decades in markets that equities are not for the average person. It is largely an asset class that belongs to relatively more sophisticated, more monied and more committed investors. For most of the larger population, simple instruments like gold are much, much better. Gold has held its value over decades and probably centuries.
I have made all my money through equity, but I know it is not easy at all and it permanently tests us. This kind of test is virtually impossible for most people to pass. I recommend that, for most people, the stock market should be a distant choice in their asset allocation.
India remains one of the fastest-growing large economies, and earnings have recovered over the past two quarters. With external factors such as crude prices and the AI trade also improving, are markets out of the woods?
Being out of the woods does not necessarily mean being in green meadows.
In markets, there can be a problematic interregnum between bottoming out and taking off.
One of the most important things for investors to understand is that it is only in bear markets that you need to get the timing down to needlepoint precision. In bull markets, you have the luxury of waiting for confirmation of a bull market.
Earnings growth for large caps is coming largely from just about six companies. That is not a broad-based earnings recovery by any means. On the contrary, small caps have delivered really good numbers, and I have remained focused on them because a bunch of companies there are innovating and competing globally.
In a bear market, you will always see countertrend rallies, and we have just witnessed one in which lagging sectors and stocks have rallied while sectors that had done well previously have disappointed over the past month or so.
This is very, very typical and nothing surprising at all. It happens all the time in bear markets.
It is too early to say that the AI trade has peaked. Any trade that has technology in it will have a very, very volatile ride, and the current one is no exception. However, my belief is that it is unwise to say it is all over for AI again. We need more evidence to say so.
That's the interesting thing about India right now: we have done well recently because the AI trade fell. As an Indian, should I be feeling happy that we do not have any AI, or should I be feeling sad that we do not have any AI?
Would you invest in Indian equities at current levels, or prefer US fixed income or equities?
I am very much invested in Indian small-caps, and I do not have any exposure to American fixed income.
I continue to meet companies regularly and come away very, very impressed with many small companies that have exciting business models.
I continue to hunt in this space and remain very optimistic about the future of smaller companies in India, which do not have any overhang from GDP growth, oil prices, fiscal deficit and so on. Those problems afflict only large caps.
Mutual fund investors have continued to invest through SIPs despite market underperformance, but domestic investors have also been selling equities recently. What is your advice to retail investors?
This is the really interesting part again: Indian investors were buying when foreigners were selling over the last 2.5 years of the bear market, in relative and US dollar terms.
And just when things start to look up on the macro and earnings front, domestic investors start selling to the foreigners who have been buying at the lows of the bear market.
So what is there to rejoice about for local Indian investors? They bought through the bear market and, just when it appears that the bear market is kind of getting over, they start to sell!
Does that seem like a logical, rational strategy? Or is it that foreigners have played the markets far, far better than domestic investors have?
Are foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows after two years of selling likely to last?
I said in a podcast in the middle of the year that here is a possible scenario: India's weightage in the MSCI Emerging Market index is around 11-12%. Most global funds have been underweight India by around 30%, meaning that they have only around 8% allocation to India. At some point they will move the dial more towards the neutral position, and that is the point at which foreign investments will come back to India.
It does not mean that suddenly there is love for India. It will simply be a tactical move to avoid major underperformance in a large market because you were underweight. And that is exactly the way you should look at the current inflow. It is a tactical move and not anything which suggests that suddenly India has become the flavour of the season because of some great fundamental change in large Indian companies. They are still the same as they were one month ago: dull, boring old-economy companies.
FPIs have often bought into India’s primary market even when they were selling in the secondary market. How do you explain this?
And that is exactly what I said: sophisticated investors can hold widely conflicting points of view in their heads. That is what investment maturity is all about. Foreign investors are far more mature in their thinking than domestic investors simply because they have uncaged capital, and that forces them to think laterally all the time, scanning the world for opportunities.
In contrast, local, caged-capital investors have a tunnel view of India and India alone because their capital is not mobile.
So foreign investors have made conflicting transactions, and that is exactly the way smart investors work.