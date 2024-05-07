Cut Aid for Livestock Farms to Help Climate Fight, World Bank Says
(Bloomberg) -- Wealthy nations should reduce financial support for livestock farming to help tackle pollution caused by consuming red meat and dairy, according to the World Bank.
