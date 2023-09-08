Cut your near-term expectations from equities; Fed may go for a rate cut in early 2024, says Ajay Tyagi of UTI AMC5 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Indian stock market valuations are currently higher than usual, indicating a potential correction. Short-term investors should lower expectations, while long-term investors should stick with regular investments, said Ajay Tyagi of UTI AMC.
The valuations of the Indian stock market are currently higher than they usually are in the long run. This means there might be a correction soon. If you're thinking about investing in stocks in the short term, it's a good idea to lower your expectations. However, if you're planning to invest for the long term, sticking with your regular investments (SIPs) is still a good choice, said Ajay Tyagi, the head of equity and fund manager at UTI AMC. In an interview with Mint, Tyagi talked about which sectors can perform better going ahead and what is the road ahead for mid and small-caps.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started