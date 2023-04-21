Cyient stock up 6% post Q4 result2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Share price of the mid cap IT firm, Cyient, zoomed nearly by 6 per cent to ₹1157.60 in intraday trade on Friday. The company shares also touched their 52-week high mark in the morning trade session
After reporting better than expected net profit and revenue in Q4FY23, Cyient Limited stock zoomed by 6.06 per cent to ₹1157.60 in intraday trade on Friday. The company shares also rose to their 52-week high of ₹1,194.10 per share on BSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×