After reporting better than expected net profit and revenue in Q4FY23, Cyient Limited stock zoomed by 6.06 per cent to 1157.60 in intraday trade on Friday. The company shares also rose to their 52-week high of 1,194.10 per share on BSE.

The company reported a net profit of 176 crore, which was up 8.1 per cent QoQ and 14.1 per cent YoY. It reported a consolidated net revenue of 1448.9 crores for the quarter under review. Its net revenue rose by 8.2 per cent QoQ and 48.3 per cent YoY. Its normalised Group EBIT stood at 249.4 crores, with a margin of 14.2%. The firm registered group CC revenue growth of 6.6% QoQ and 39.1% YoY. The company was on its 52-weeks low of 724.00 on November 3, 2022.

The company's growth was aided by strong services deal in pipeline. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 17.5 billion, which was better than market expectation of 17.29 billion.

The mid cap IT firm has also announced a final dividend of 15 per equity share for the FY23. The mid cap IT company recorded a market cap of 12,067 crore at the time of market closing on Thursday. The IT firm provides technology solutions that focuses on industry consulting. The company handles around 300 customers from different countries, including 29 Fortune 500 firms.

The company management expressed its confidence on achieving revenue run-rate of $1 billion by the end of the current financial year.

"This quarter, we won five large deals worth over $ 185 million and saw a 38.4 percent YoY growth in consolidated services revenue. We also completed three strategic acquisitions to extend our service offerings portfolio and enter newer markets," said Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director of Cyient.

Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director, and CEO, Cyient, said, “As we get into the new financial year, we will focus on partnering with our customers to design Digital and Connected Enterprises, Sustainable Industries, and an Autonomous World. We continue to enable the technology-led transformation that will help our customers solve problems that matter. And to do this, we are determined to invest in upskilling our associates. The recognition of 'Great Place to Work' in India is further evidence of our commitment to building an inclusive and equitable workplace."

