Cyient approves sale of 14.50% stake worth 1.15 crore shares in Cyient DLM via block deal

Information technology (IT) services company Cyient announced on Tuesday, August 20 that its board approved the sale of a 14.5 per cent stake in subsidiary Cyient DLM Ltd through a block deal. Cyient plans to close the Cyient DLM stake sale on August 21, 2024.
"The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) has considered and approved the sale of up to 1.14 crore equity shares i.e. approximately 14.5 per cent of the total outstanding equity shareholding of its subsidiary, Cyient DLM Ltd, by way of a share sale utilising the block deal window mechanism provided by the stock exchanges," said Cyient in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
"The expected date for completion of the sale/ closing is August 21, 2024, or such date as mutually agreed between the company and the buyer," added Cyient. The IT services firm said it will use the proceeds for capital requirements and debt retirement. Cyient reported a 0.6 per cent revenue decline due to challenges in the railway industry and its connectivity segment.
