Cyient DLM share price surges over 13% after Q4 PAT surges 81% YoY

Cyient DLM share price surged as much as over 13 per cent in early trade on BSE on Wednesday, April 24, a day after the company reported its March quarter result.

Cyient DLM share price opened at ₹736 against its previous close of ₹687.35 and soon jumped as much as 13.4 per cent to the level of ₹779.55 on the BSE. Around 9:30 am, Cyient DLM share price traded 11.15 per cent higher at ₹764 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.25 per cent up at that time.

After market hours on Tuesday, April 23, Cyient DLM said its consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of the last financial year (FY24) jumped 80.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹22.7 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's net profit was ₹12.6 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at ₹362 crore, up 30 per cent YoY from ₹277.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue for the entire financial year 2023-2024 came at ₹1,192 crore, registering a YoY growth of 43.2 per cent while PAT (profit after tax) for the year surged 92.9 per cent to ₹61.2 crore.

“Cyient DLM business focus remains on strengthening our capabilities and expanding our customer base. The robust growth for this year was led by the aerospace and defence (A&D) segments. Large deals in A&D constitute the major portion of the order book and pipeline and are expected to contribute towards FY25 and FY26 growth," said Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM.

Cyient DLM share price hit its 52-week high of ₹882.90 on February 26 this year and its 52-week low of ₹401 on July 10 last year. At the current market price of ₹779.55, Cyient DLM share price has soared 94.4 per cent from its 52-week low level.

