Cyient Q3 Results: Net profit drops 31.7% to ₹122.3 crore, revenue up 4% QoQ; stock gains 6%

Cyient Q3 Results: IT major Cyient announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 23, reporting a drop of 31.7 per cent to ₹122.3 crore, compared to ₹179 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The IT services company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 4.2 per cent to ₹1,926.4 crore, compared to ₹1,849 crore in the September quarter. The IT stock gained six per cent intraday ahead of the announcement of Q3FY25 results