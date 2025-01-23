Cyient Q3 Results: Net profit drops 31.7% to ₹122.3 crore, revenue up 4% QoQ; stock gains 6%

  • Cyient Q3 Results: Net profit drops 31.7% to 122.3 crore, revenue up 4% QoQ

Nikita Prasad
Published23 Jan 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Cyient Q3 Results: Profit down 31% operating margin slips; (Pixabay)

Cyient Q3 Results: IT major Cyient announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 23, reporting a drop of 31.7 per cent to 122.3 crore, compared to 179 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The IT services company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 4.2 per cent to 1,926.4 crore, compared to 1,849 crore in the September quarter. The IT stock gained six per cent intraday ahead of the announcement of Q3FY25 results 

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCyient Q3 Results: Net profit drops 31.7% to ₹122.3 crore, revenue up 4% QoQ; stock gains 6%
First Published:23 Jan 2025, 04:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts