Dividend paying stock Cyient Ltd is one of those stocks that is expected to remain in focus today. The tech major has announced interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share to its shareholders in the financial year 2022-23. The board of directors of the company has fixed 27th October 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment. The interim dividend announced will be paid on ex-date basis that means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 25th October 2022 as 26th October is stock market holiday for Diwali Balipratiprada.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the interim dividend, Cyient Ltd said, "This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share (i.e. 200 per cent) on par value of Rs. 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23. Further, this is to inform that 27 October 2022 is fixed as the record date for the above purpose and the dividend will be paid by 9 November 2022."

Cyient's second-quarter growth in current financial year was primarily driven by strong momentum in services and increased margins across different businesses. The tech major has reported group revenue at ₹1396.2 crores with QoQ growth of 11.7 per cent and YoY growth of 25.6 per cent. The tech MNC has reported group CC revenue growth at 10 per cent QoQ and 20.4 per cent YoY. Its normalised group EBIT stands at ₹166.1 crores with a margin of 11.9 per cent. In Q2FY23 results, Cyient Ltd has reported that its group order intake has grew by 58.60 per cent YoY.

Commenting on the Q2 results, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, " We continue to witness strong momentum across the business, driven by key wins, robust Order Intake, and pipeline. We are confident about delivering positive results through the year, driven by growth in key accounts and a strong order pipeline. We continue strengthening our technology offerings, focusing on building technology solutions across key megatrends impacting industries like Automotive, Medical, Communications, Semiconductors, etc."

During the quarter, Cyient closed the acquisitions we announced at the start of the year, strengthening its sustainable engineering capabilities. The impact of these acquisitions is expected to be more visible in the year's second half.