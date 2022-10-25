Cyient stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 09:25 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock Cyient has declared ₹10 interim dividend in FY23
Dividend paying stock Cyient Ltd is one of those stocks that is expected to remain in focus today. The tech major has announced interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share to its shareholders in the financial year 2022-23. The board of directors of the company has fixed 27th October 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment. The interim dividend announced will be paid on ex-date basis that means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 25th October 2022 as 26th October is stock market holiday for Diwali Balipratiprada.