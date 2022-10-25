Cyient stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today. Details here

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the interim dividend, Cyient Ltd said, "This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share (i.e. 200 per cent) on par value of Rs. 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23. Further, this is to inform that 27 October 2022 is fixed as the record date for the above purpose and the dividend will be paid by 9 November 2022."