Cyient stock more than doubled investor wealth in less than a year; should you buy?
Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and has revised its Fair Value (target price) to ₹2,200. Similarly, Axis Securities also maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,195 apiece.
Following Cyient's recent analyst meeting, which revealed key business insights and a medium-term outlook, domestic brokerage firms have maintained their bullish outlook on the stock. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Cyient's successful diversification efforts have yielded a more balanced portfolio, effectively reducing reliance on the aerospace vertical.
