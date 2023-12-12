Following Cyient's recent analyst meeting, which revealed key business insights and a medium-term outlook, domestic brokerage firms have maintained their bullish outlook on the stock. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Cyient's successful diversification efforts have yielded a more balanced portfolio, effectively reducing reliance on the aerospace vertical. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, revised sales incentives, a focus on large deals, a scalable delivery model, and enhanced capabilities in digital, embedded engineering, and VLSI have aided in better growth in the DET segment, it noted.

The brokerage said the management’s strategy has resulted in 15–18% YoY growth in key accounts, a 30.2% c/c YoY increase in order intake (ttm basis), and US$100 million in large deal signings in 1HFY24, with the large deal pipeline remaining at a historical high.

Cyient is transitioning to a customer-obsessive organisation, strengthening CXO connections, and positioning itself as a strategic partner for clients in their digital transformation journey through its DTAG (Digital & Technologies Advisory Group), Kotak highlighted.

The brokerage underscores Cyient's hyperscaler partnerships and a portfolio of over 50 IP/accelerators, expecting these to drive growth and enhance productivity.

According to the brokerage, a few verticals have stronger demand tailwinds compared to others, and revenue growth would be heterogeneous across verticals. These include aerospace, automotive (enabled by semiconductor capabilities), energy, and mining industries, which should outperform in the next three years. However, it said the telecom, healthcare, and rail sectors will demonstrate moderate growth.

On the margin front, the brokerage sees multiple levers for profitability enhancement. It said that improved employee productivity, pricing adjustments, and operational efficiencies are expected to drive near-term margin improvements.

Highlighting Cyient's offshoring dynamics, the brokerage notes a moderated offshoring revenue mix, currently at 44.2%. The company aims to increase this above 50% in the medium term, with a target EBIT margin of 18%. In the long term, the management aspires to achieve margins of around 20%, a goal viewed as ambitious by the brokerage.

The brokerage projects a 10% organic revenue CAGR over FY2023-26E for the DET segment, with an anticipated EBIT margin range of 16–17% over the period.

The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and has revised its Fair Value (target price) to ₹2,200 from an earlier price of ₹2,025.

Similarly, Axis Securities also maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,195 apiece. From a long-term perspective, the brokerage believes Cyient is a better ER&D player with an improved outlook and better deal wins.

The recent recovery and momentum are likely to be sustained for the next two to three years. However, the brokerage notes potential challenges from uncertainties in major economies and supply-side constraints that may impact the company's growth prospects.

Multibagger returns Cyient is a mid-cap IT stock with a market cap of over ₹21,887 crore. The company is engaged in providing global technology services and solutions, specialising in geospatial, engineering design, IT solutions, and data analytics.

Year to date, the company's shares have surged by 145%, rising from ₹803.70 per share to the current level of ₹1,973. This year, the stock achieved significant milestones, breaking the ₹1,000 mark for the first time in March and continued its upward momentum to cross the ₹2,000 mark on December 01.

