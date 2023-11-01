Cyient stock up 103% in CY23 so far; should you consider buying?
This year, the stock achieved significant milestones, breaking the ₹1,000 mark for the first time on March 24 and maintaining its upward momentum to reach a record high of ₹1,945 in September, coming tantalizingly close to the ₹2,000 level.
Despite the market uncertainties, shares of Cyient, a global digital, engineering, and technology solutions company, have delivered handsome returns to their shareholders. Year to date, the company's shares have surged by 103%, rising from ₹803.70 per share to ₹1,634.50 per share.
