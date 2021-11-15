CyrusOne Inc. said Monday that it is selling itself to investment company KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at about $15 billion.

Based in Dallas, CyrusOne is a real-estate investment trust that designs, builds and operates data centers. It owns more than 50 in North America, South America and Europe, serving over 1,000 customers, according to its website.

The company, which went public in 2013, has benefited from the explosion in data usage, which is managed in warehouselike buildings where companies can base their computer operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that CyrusOne was nearing a deal to be sold.

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners would acquire all shares outstanding of CyrusOne for $90.50 apiece.

The price per share is above Friday’s closing price of $85.45, and the company said it reflects a premium of about 25% to CyrusOne’s unaffected closing price on Sept. 27, which was the last full trading day before speculation of the potential sale was published.

KKR, which manages $460 billion in assets, has upped its ambitions in infrastructure investing. The firm had raised nearly $15 billion so far for a new global fund as of the end of the third quarter, more than double the size of its previous vehicle.

With $79 billion in assets and offices around the globe, GIP is one of the world’s largest infrastructure investors. Its flagship $22 billion fund set a record for size when it was announced in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, after which CyrusOne would be a privately held company wholly owned by KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners, and CyrusOne’s common stock would no longer be listed on a public market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

