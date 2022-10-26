FMCG stock announces 250% interim dividend, record date next week

FMCG stock announces 250% interim dividend, record date next week2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
While announcing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, Dabur India Ltd said its board at its meet on Wednesday also declared Interim Dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share having face value of Re. I/- each (i.e. 250%) for the financial year 2022-23 and also fixed the record date for the same.
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.5 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. 250%) for the financial year 2022-23," Dabur India informed in the exchange filing.
The company has fixed Friday, November 4, 2022, as the record date for ascertaining the name of the Members/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further, the aforesaid interim dividend, will be paid November 17, 2022 onwards by the company to the Members/ Beneficial Owners.
As per Trendlyne, Dabur India Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹5.20 per share in the past 12 months and the current share price, this results in a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Further, Dabur India on Wednesday announced that it has signed definitive transaction agreements to acquire 51% shareholding of Badshah Masala Private Limited, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and export of ground spices, blended spices and seasonings.
“Dabur is acquiring 51% stake in Badshah for ₹587.52 crore, less proportionate debt as on the closing date, with the Badshah enterprise being valued at ₹1,152 crore. This translates to a Revenue multiple of around 4.5x and EBIDTA multiple of around 19.6x of FY2022-23 Estimated financials," the FMCG major said. This marks Dabur's entry into the branded spices and seasoning market in India.
The company's net profit for Q2 FY23 dipped nearly 3% to ₹491 crore as compared to ₹505 crore on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose about 6% to ₹2,986 crore from ₹2,817 crore in the year ago quarter. Its EBITDA margin declined by 190 bps to 20.1%.
