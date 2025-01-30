Dabur India Q3 Results: Dabur India Limited, a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, announced its October to December quarter results on Thursday, January 30. The company recorded a nearly 2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profits for the third quarter to ₹516 crore, compared to ₹506 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The FMCG firm's revenue from operations increased 3 per cent to ₹3,355 crore in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹3,255 in the same quarter a year ago.

Dabur India Share Price Dabur India Ltd's shares jumped nearly 2.5 per cent to hit the day's high at ₹537 per share after the company announced the October to December quarter results in the afternoon session of the stock market.

The shares were trading 3.64 per cent higher at ₹537 as of 3:22 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹518.15 at the previous stock market close.

Dabur India shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹672 on September 17, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹489 on April 16, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹94,907.47 crore, as of January 30, 2025.

Over the last five years, Dabur India shares have given nearly 12 per cent returns to the investors and almost 1 per cent return in the last one-year period. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have given 5.49 per cent returns in 2025.

(…more to come..)