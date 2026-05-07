Dabur India Q4 Results: Profit beats estimates, rises 16% YoY to ₹362 crore, declares final dividend of ₹5.5

Dabur India, one of the country’s leading FMCG majors, announced its Q4 and FY26 results today after market hours, reporting a 16% growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹362 crore, beating Street estimates, supported by steady domestic demand, even as its international business faced challenges amid the West Asia crisis.
Its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹3,038 crore, marking a 7.3% increase from ₹2,830 crore a year ago, aided by double-digit growth in the HPC business, which recorded a growth of 16.8%.
The Healthcare and F&B segments posted growth of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively, with revenues coming in at ₹545 crore and ₹404 crore.
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Dabur India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹362 crore for Q4 FY26, a 16% year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations grew by 7.3% to ₹3,038 crore.
Dabur India's India FMCG business operating profit rose 12.5% in Q4 FY26, with strong execution and a healthy underlying volume growth of 6%.
Quick commerce was a significant driver for Dabur India's online business in Q4 FY26, contributing to a 54% growth in this channel and a 30% growth in the Foods business.
Dabur India's international business recorded a modest revenue growth of 2.5% to ₹834 crore in Q4 FY26. This performance was impacted by elevated freight costs and weak consumer demand in select markets due to geopolitical tensions.
Yes, Dabur India declared a final dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share for FY26 along with its Q4 results.
India FMCG business operating profit rose 12.5% during the quarter, reflecting strong execution in the domestic FMCG business along with healthy underlying volume growth of 6%.
Dabur India said in its earnings filing that rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption, with rural demand growing 350 basis points ahead of urban India. “That said, the gap between rural and urban growth has narrowed significantly compared to December 2025, reflecting a more balanced consumption recovery,” said Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.
“Quick commerce is driving the online business, posting a growth of 54%. This channel was a major contributor to our Foods business, which grew by 30% in Q4,” he added.
In the international market, revenue recorded a modest growth of 2.5% to ₹834 crore, contributing 28% to the overall revenue. The performance was impacted by elevated freight costs and weak consumer demand in select markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
For the full year 2025-26, the company posted a 5% growth in revenue at ₹13,193 crore, while net profit for the year stood at ₹1,869 crore, a 7.4% jump from last fiscal.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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