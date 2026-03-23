Dabur India sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, final dividend

Dabur India has announced that its board of directors will meet on May 7, 2026, to consider and approve the company’s financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026, according to an exchange filing.

The FMCG major said the board will review both standalone and consolidated audited financial results during the meeting. The outcome is expected to provide a detailed picture of the company’s performance for the final quarter as well as the entire financial year.

In addition to earnings, the board will also consider recommending a final dividend for the financial year 2025–26. The dividend announcement will be closely watched by investors, given the company’s consistent track record of payouts.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 07, 2026 to inter-alia, consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and also to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026,” the exchange filing said.

Meanwhile, in the September quarter as well, Dabur India's board of directors had declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each (275%) for FY26. It had fixed November 7 as the record date for the same.

Dabur Stock Price Trend The stock lost 3% in intra-day deals today to its day's low of ₹418.30 on BSE. The broader Indian stock markets also witnessed a massive sell off in trade today with both Sensex and Nifty down up to 2.75% in intra-day deals.

The FMCG stock has been under pressure in recent times. It shed 17% in last 1 year, 19% in past 6 months, and 18% in the last 1 month.

Dabur Q3 Results Dabur India reported a 7% rise in its December quarter consolidated net profit at ₹560 crore compared to ₹522 crore reported in the year ago period. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributable to the owners of the holding company. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,559 crore in Q3FY26, up 6% over ₹3,355 crore posted in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Commenting on the results, CEO Mohit Malhotra said Dabur delivered healthy, volume-led growth supported by innovation, brand building and improving demand conditions, adding that favourable macro indicators and recent GST changes position the company well for sustainable growth ahead.