Dabur India shall pay 250% dividend soon, check record date here3 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 06:13 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹97,606.45 crore, Dabur India Ltd. is a large-cap company that engages in the FMCG industry. One of the top natural and ayurvedic healthcare companies in India is Dabur. With more than 138 years of expertise, Dabur India Limited is the fourth-largest FMCG company in India. Dabur nowadays engages in key consumer product categories such as foods, health care, home care, skin care, and oral care. Dabur's products are currently available in more than 120 countries throughout the world and have a significant presence in international markets. In the Middle East, SAARC nations, Africa, the US, Europe, and Russia, its products have a footprint.