With a market valuation of ₹97,606.45 crore, Dabur India Ltd. is a large-cap company that engages in the FMCG industry. One of the top natural and ayurvedic healthcare companies in India is Dabur. With more than 138 years of expertise, Dabur India Limited is the fourth-largest FMCG company in India. Dabur nowadays engages in key consumer product categories such as foods, health care, home care, skin care, and oral care. Dabur's products are currently available in more than 120 countries throughout the world and have a significant presence in international markets. In the Middle East, SAARC nations, Africa, the US, Europe, and Russia, its products have a footprint.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.5 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. 250%) for the financial year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has vide its letter dated October 18, 2022 already informed to Stock Exchanges regarding the Record Date of November 4, 2022, fixed for ascertaining the name of the Members/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, the aforesaid interim dividend, will be paid November 17, 2022 onwards by the Company to the Members/ Beneficial Owners."

FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd reported a 2.8% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.1 crore for Q2FY23 from ₹504.4 Cr reported in Q2FY22. However, its revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to ₹2,986.5 crore during Q2FY23 against ₹2,817.6 crore recorded in Q2FY22. Constant currency growth in revenue for the quarter was 8.5%. The three-year CAGR for the quarter's consolidated revenue remained at 10.5%. The company's total income rose 6.1% by YoY from ₹2,930.0 Cr in Q2FY22 to ₹3,109.8 Cr in Q2FY23. The company's operating profit reached ₹600.7 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹620.7 Cr in Q2FY22, a fall of 3.2% YoY. Dabur India reported an EBITDA of ₹724.0 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹733.2 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a fall of 1.2% YoY and margin slipped from 26.0% to 24.2%.

For the purpose of acquiring a 51% stake at a value of ₹1,152 crore in Badshah Masala Private Limited, Dabur India Limited has announced the signing of binding agreements. This translates to an EBITDA multiple of around 19.6x and a revenue multiple of about 4.5x, according to the estimated financials for FY 2022-23.

The shares of Dabur India Ltd closed on Friday at ₹550.90 apiece, up by 0.34% from the previous close of ₹549.05. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 7.73% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 5.21% so far in 2022. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 2,012,341 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,410,102 shares. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 67.23%, FIIs stake of 20.24%, DIIs stake of 6.57%, a Government stake of 0.06%, and a public stake of 5.89%.