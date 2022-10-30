Dabur India shall pay 250% dividend soon, check record date here

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.5 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. 250%) for the financial year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has vide its letter dated October 18, 2022 already informed to Stock Exchanges regarding the Record Date of November 4, 2022, fixed for ascertaining the name of the Members/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, the aforesaid interim dividend, will be paid November 17, 2022 onwards by the Company to the Members/ Beneficial Owners."