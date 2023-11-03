Dabur India share price: Dabur share price rose over a per cent in early trade on NSE on Friday, November 3, extending its gains of the previous session after the FMCG company's Q2 earnings.

Dabur share price rose 2.57 per cent to close at ₹530.40 in the previous session on Thursday after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

On Friday, Dabur share price opened at ₹534.10 and soon rose 1.3 per cent to the level of ₹537.10 on the NSE. Around 9:20 am, the stock was up 0.81 per cent at ₹534.70 on NSE.

Dabur share price has underperformed its sectoral index Nifty FMCG and the benchmark index Nifty 50 in the last one year. Dabur share price has lost about 6 per cent in the last one year while the Nifty FMCG index and Nifty 50 have gained about 16 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, in the same period.

Dabur Q2 Results

Dabur on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹515.05 crore for Q2FY24, up 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹490.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 7.2 per cent YoY to ₹3,203.84 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹2,986.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by steady performance of both the 'Home and Personal Care' and 'HealthCare' businesses. The Q2 revenue growth stood at 10.4 per cent on constant currency terms.

Besides, the company reported a volume growth of 3 per cent in the quarter under review.

Also Read: Dabur India Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹515 crore; revenue up 7.2% YoY; declares dividend of ₹2.75 per share

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Brokerages largely positive, retain earlier views

Some brokerage firms have maintained their earlier views on the stock while some of them have trimmed their estimates. However, they appear to remain optimistic about the stock.

Nuvama Wealth Management has maintained a buy call on the stock but cut the target price to ₹680 from ₹725 earlier.

Nuvama said Dabur’s overall Q2FY24 results came in line with its estimate. The beverages portfolio finally bottomed out and started witnessing growth in October. Full-year operating margin guidance stands at nearly 19.5 per cent.

The brokerage firm underscored that Dabur has product liability insurance in place if any legal liability arises due to the legal issue. However, the company believes the case has no merits.

"Factoring in the ongoing legal issue, step-up of A&P spends (advertising and promotional spend), raw material cost and a slight uptick in competition intensity for a few of its sub-categories, we cut our FY25E/26E EPS (earnings per share) by 6 per cent each. This, along with an unchanged P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) of 50 times yields a target price of ₹680 from ₹725 earlier," said Nuvama.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also reiterated its buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹660 at 50 times FY25E EPS. The brokerage firm has not made any material changes to its FY24 and FY25 estimates for Dabur.

"Dabur continues to grow and gain share despite persistent challenges in key categories. The recent softening in inflation and improved rural demand have contributed to a revival in volume growth across its portfolio," said Motilal Oswal.

"The company's commitment to volume growth, widespread expansion, and capturing market share, combined with a strong pipeline of new product developments, go-to-market strategies, and effective cost management, strengthen our belief in its promising potential. Moreover, the increased investment in advertising and promotions is expected to provide an additional boost to its growth trajectory," Motilal Oswal said.

Also Read: FMCG Q2 results review: Sluggish volume growth a worry, does that make the sector an avoid?

Kotak Institutional Equities has an 'add' call on the stock with a target price of ₹590.

"Overall, topline growth was weak, but the margin print was decent. We trim FY2024-26E EPS by 2-3 per cent, roll over and maintain DCF-based fair value at ₹590, implying 43 times December 2025E PE," said Kotak.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.