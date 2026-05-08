Dabur India share price jumps 4% after Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the FMCG stock?

Dabur India share price rallied nearly 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported its Q4 results. Dabur shares gained as much as 3.73% to ₹487.60 apiece on the BSE.

FMCG major Dabur India reported a net profit growth of 15.8% at ₹362 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, as compared with ₹312.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY26 rose 7.4% to ₹3,038 crore from ₹2,830.1 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Dabur’s India FMCG business registered 9.5% growth during the quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA during the March quarter increased 8% to ₹461.2 crore from ₹427 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 15.6% from 15.1%, YoY.

Dabur India also announced a final dividend of ₹5.5 per share for FY26

The company’s management upgraded FY27 revenue growth guidance from high single digit to high-single to low-double digits, driven by volume recovery, GST-led demand acceleration, pricing actions and premiumisation in HPC and Beverages. It committed to protect margins despite elevated input cost pressures.

Should you buy, sell or hold Dabur shares after Q4 results? Dabur India Q4 results were slightly ahead of consensus estimates.

While at first glance Dabur’s growth looks skewed across the portfolio, the skew diminishes at a category-level, with most categories ex-Glucose and Nectars now contributing to sequential acceleration.

Brokerage firm Systematix believes solid growth in HPC categories of hair care, skin and oral care will likely sustain aided by price hikes, strong volume support in value-added hair and oral care, and in skin, Gulabari extensions into larger categories such as body bath.

“Management commentary on margin protection adds a layer of confidence to better outcomes on performance, and trough valuations (trading at P/E of 35x on FY28E EPS) are the icing on the cake, providing downside comfort,” said the brokerage firm.

Systematix upgraded its rating on Dabur India shares to ‘Buy’ and left FY27E-FY28E EPS estimates largely unchanged, building FY26-FY28E revenue/ EPS CAGR of 8%/ 11%. It values Dabur on a P/E of 42x, resulting in a revised target price of ₹565 per share.

Nuvama Institutional Equities believes Dabur India is well-placed to capture lifestyle changes-led growth in the Consumer Goods space. Improvement in margins of foods and international businesses are likely to result in improvement in margins for the consolidated operations.

It retained a ‘Buy’ call and raised Dabur India share price target to ₹620 from ₹605 earlier.

ICICI Securities noted Dabur appears to be entering a relatively better phase of growth execution, with India FMCG volume growth improving to 6% and recovery now becoming broader across HPC, healthcare and beverages, rather than remaining dependent on a few categories. While inflationary pressures remain elevated, improving growth breadth and healthy April trends support a relatively better outlook versus earlier quarters.

The brokerage firm upgraded its rating on Dabur India to ‘Add’ from ‘Hold’ and raised target price to ₹530 apiece from 450 earlier.

Dabur India Share Price Performance Dabur India share price has fallen 18% in one month and has declined 20% in three months. The stock has dropped 15% in one year and has plunged 24% over the past three years.

At 10:10 AM, Dabur India share price was trading 0.88% higher at ₹474.20 apiece on the BSE.