Dabur India shares: From Reduce to Add - What led to upgrade from Kotak Institutional Equities

Shares of Dabur India Limited ended marginally lower on Wednesday, September 16, after the stock gave up most of its gains made earlier during the trading session. The stock has seen nearly 20% correction over the past four months and hence offers reasonable valuation to stock market investors, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

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Improvement in Dabur India’s operating performance and reasonable valuations are likely to support the company stock’s near-term performance.

Dabur India share price prediction The company’s operating performance is estimated to improve to 9-10% revenue and EPS growth in the financial year 2026-27, as per Kotak Institutional Equities report. The revenue growth is likely to be aided by a soft base and better execution under the new India CEO, Herjit Bhalla.

“However, the structural weakness in the portfolio, particularly in health supplement beverages, could weigh on medium-term growth. Dabur needs to transform its portfolio into a future-proof one to deliver sustained DD growth, which we view as a tall ask that could take time. We trim estimates and revise FV to Rs430, based on 33X Sep-2028E PE (Rs465 at 35X earlier),” read the brokerage report.

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Dabur India share price fair value Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded its rating for Dabur India stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Reduce’ following a “25% correction in the stock price over the past four months”. THe brokerage gave a ‘fair value’ mark to Dabur India stock of ₹430 per share.

“Our upgrade to ADD from REDUCE is primarily driven by reasonable valuations. While we expect Dabur’s execution to improve under its new India CEO, portfolio transformation-led sustainable turnaround is a tall ask and could take time.”

Dabur India share price trend The stock closed marginally lower at ₹384 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹67,942.55 crore on Wednesday, September 16. Dabur India shares touched an intraday high of ₹389.55 per share and an intraday low of ₹383 per share. The company stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 21.26%. Its share price value has declined 23.4% in 2026 so far (YTD), and around 28.44% in one year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.