MUMBAI : Shares of Dabur India gained 2.5% on Thursday in line with broader market indices. The stock fell nearly 2% earlier in the day after the company reported 24.2% drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹281.60 crore in Q4FY20.

At 12:35 pm, after hitting an intraday low of ₹421.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock recouped all the losses and traded nearly 2.5% higher at ₹439.10. The benchmark Sensex added 532 points or 1.7% at 32,137.36.

The company said factories were shut in the last week of March 2020 due to lockdown. Factory operations resumed selectively from the second week of April 2020 at operational capacity of 60-70%. The company had net cash reserves of ₹3,800 crore as on 31 March 2020 to meet requirements in case of any emergency. Net Sales declined 12.35% to ₹1,865.36 crore in Q4 March 2020 over ₹2128.19 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect an impact on Dabur's FY2021 earnings as business is getting affected by the sharp crude price decline.

"Weak results, muted near-term outlook and high wholesale dependence on international business is also likely to impact top line growth in the near term. Valuations are fair at 43.7 times FY2022E EPS". The brokerage has neutral rating on the stock.

Mohit Malhotra, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur India, said, "Dabur opened the fourth quarter on a positive note, successfully tapping the growth opportunities. However, the COVID outbreak in March, followed by the nationwide lockdown, caused severe disruptions in our business and brought sales to a virtual standstill in the second fortnight of March 2020. As the lockdown restrictions eased gradually, Dabur has been at the forefront on delivering authentic Ayurvedic solutions to meet the emerging health care needs of consumers in the post-COVID market."

According to analysts at Emkay "Recovery was slow April due to delays in resuming the production of non-essential categories and on account of macro-economic headwinds in key markets, while healthcare demand has been strong. Growth outlook for other categories remains mixed with management commentary being very cautious, with a cut in FY2021-2022E EPS by 4%". The brokerage has hold rating on the stock.

