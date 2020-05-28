Dabur India shares up 2.5%, shrug off weak March quarter performance

Mohit Malhotra, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur India, said, "Dabur opened the fourth quarter on a positive note, successfully tapping the growth opportunities. However, the COVID outbreak in March, followed by the nationwide lockdown, caused severe disruptions in our business and brought sales to a virtual standstill in the second fortnight of March 2020. As the lockdown restrictions eased gradually, Dabur has been at the forefront on delivering authentic Ayurvedic solutions to meet the emerging health care needs of consumers in the post-COVID market."