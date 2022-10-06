Dabur India warns of margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Dabur shares jumped around 15% in the quarter, in line with gains in the Nifty FMCG index.
Consumer goods major Dabur India today flagged that soaring inflation during the second quarter could lower its operating margin by around 150-200 basis points year-on-year. "During the quarter, inflation was at peak levels which impacted gross margins," Dabur said in a regulatory filing while sharing an update on the performance and demand trends witnessed during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.