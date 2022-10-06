Dabur India warns of margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites

On the overall consumer sector stocks that it tracks, the brokerage said: “We expect margins to bottom out in 2Q with sequential margin expansion in 2H, due to price hikes being absorbed and softening of commodity prices. Consumer demand & sentiments were largely unchanged during 2Q23 which saw impact of 1) further price hikes and inflation and 2) continued rural weakness. However, there exists a huge pent up demand across QSR, Apparel and Retail segments. Discretionary demand remained strong, more so with high sales proportion from middle and upper middle class of population. We expect varied trend in volume growth across segments like staples, Food, QSR, Jewellery, Paints etc."