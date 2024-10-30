Dabur Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 17.5% YoY to ₹425 crore; company declares ₹2.75 interim dividend

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Oct 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Dabur Ltd on Wednesday reported an 17.5% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the holding co) for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY25) to 425 crore. The company had reported a profit of 515.05 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 15.02%.

Dabur's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 3,028.59 crores during the quarter ended September from 3,203.84 crore in Q2FY24, a year-on-year fall of 5.5%.

In an exchange filing, the company reported that despite a tough demand landscape characterised by significant food inflation and a subsequent pressure on urban demand, Dabur maintained strong consumer engagement with its major brands, finishing the second quarter of 2024-25 with a consolidated revenue of 3,029 Crore.

The FMCG-major's EBITDA was down by 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year, totalling 704.1 crore.

Dabur India’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohit Mathotra, said in an exchange filing that the company’s business fundamentals are robust, with secondary sales for the second quarter increasing by more than 2%, and a 5-year revenue CAGR for the India operations exceeding 8%.

“Dabur's lnternationaI Business reported strong constant currency growth of 13% during the second quarter. The Egypt business reported a near 73% CC growth, while MENA business grew by 10% and Sub-Saharan Africa grew by 26%. The Badshah business also reported a 15% growth in Q2,” added Malhotra.

Interim Dividend

In a filing with the exchange, the company announced that its board of directors, during a meeting, approved an interim dividend of 2.75 per equity share with a face value of Re. 1/- each (equating to 275%) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date of November 8, 2024 has been set.

Acquisition Plans

Dabur India announced its acquisition of Sesa Care Private Limited, a prominent Ayurvedic hair care brand, for an estimated price of 315-325 crore, aiming to enhance its footprint in the 900-crore ayurvedic hair oil sector.

Dabur will purchase 51% of Sesa's shares for 12.59 crore and will also provide a corporate guarantee for Sesa's existing debt. The merger is anticipated to be finalised in 15-18 months, pending regulatory approvals.

Dabur share price today

On Wednesday, Dabur share price closed 2.07% higher at 546.95 apiece on BSE. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, in the last couple of months, Dabur share price has seen sharp sell-off from its highs of around 670, the trend remains weak but considering the oversold conditions we have seen some respite in this week.

The immediate support is around 530 which if broken will resumes downside towards 510 on the flip side, the stock has multiple over head resistance at higher levels with 560 and 570 as key moving average levels. Any bounce towards it can be used to exit positions as undertone remains weak for this counter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

