Dabur India Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹292.7 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:13 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 6.4 per cent to ₹2,677.80 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹2,517.81 crore in the year ago period.
FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in 0.5 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹292.76 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹294.34 crore in the year ago period.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×