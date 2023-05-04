FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in 0.5 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹292.76 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹294.34 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 6.4 per cent to ₹2,677.80 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹2,517.81 crore in the year ago period.

“This marks a 3-year CAGR of 12.8%, reflecting the remarkable agility and resilience the business continues to demonstrate even in a tough market," said Dabur in its statement.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 9.6 per cent YoY to ₹410 crore. Operating margin declined to 15.3 percent from 18 percent in the year-ago period.

Dabur has declared a final dividend of ₹2.70 per equity share having face value of Re. I/- each (i.e., 270%) for the FY 2022-23.

Dabur ended the quarter with a volume case growth of 11 per cent and the year with 14 per cent.

The company ended FY2022-23 with a consolidated revenue of ₹11,529.9 crore, up 5.9 per cent from ₹10,888.7 crore in the last fiscal. Net Profit for the full year stood at ₹1,707.1 crore.

"Our performance in a tough inflationary environment aptly demonstrates the power and consistency of Dabur's strategic playbook, which helped us capitalize on our brand strength while continuing to innovate and deepen our engagement with our consumers. In an environment where high Inflation continued to impact consumption, we are happy to have progressed well with broad-based growth in our key categories and report market share gains across our product portfolio," said Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

Dabur's Oral Care penetration has now increased to 50.8%, effectively, every second household in India is now a Dabur oral care household. The company has now become the number 2 player in the Oral Care segment with a 15.8% market share.

While the Hair Oils business reported a 130bps gain in market share to end at its highest-ever share of 17%.

Dabur's Food & Beverages business reported a 30% growth during the year with its juices & beverages business also growing at around 30%. The Home Care business, riding on strong performance of air fresheners, ended the year with a 23.4% growth.

The Digestives business ended up 10.4% during the year, while the Shampoo portfolio ended up 8%. The Healthcare business, which is navigating the high Covid bases, registered a 3-year CAGR of around 10%.

The company's scrip ended 1.07 per cent down at ₹532.15 on BSE.